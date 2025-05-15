Egypt has refrained from appointing a new ambassador to Israel and is delaying the accreditation of Israel’s designated envoy to Cairo, according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, citing a source within the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, linked the decision to Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza.

Khaled Azmi, Egypt’s previous ambassador to Israel, concluded his extended term a year ago and has not been replaced. Meanwhile, Ori Rotman, named Israel’s new ambassador to Egypt five months ago, has yet to assume his post and remains in Israel. While Cairo has not formally rejected Rotman's appointment, it still withholds his accreditation.

The newspaper described these moves as a clear signal of deteriorating relations, characterizing Egypt’s actions as a tacit diplomatic protest against Israel’s offensive in Gaza. An unnamed Egyptian diplomat told the paper that the freeze on ambassadorial appointments was a direct response to escalating violence in the enclave.

Egyptian authorities have not issued an official response to the report.

Since October 2023, Israel's military campaign in Gaza has killed over 52,900 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Additionally, Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.