Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Thursday that Cairo, along with Qatar and Türkiye, is working to persuade Hamas to accept U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the nearly two-year war in Gaza.

"We are meeting with them. We are coordinating with our brothers in Qatar and also our colleagues in Türkiye, in order to, you know, convince Hamas to respond positively with this plan," said Abdelatty, speaking at the French Institute of International Relations.

The White House unveiled earlier this week a 20-point document that called for an immediate cease-fire, an exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

Abdelatty said that while he was broadly supportive of Trump's proposal for Gaza, more talks were needed on it.

"There are a lot of holes that need to be filled; we need more discussions on how to implement it, especially on two important issues - governance and security arrangements. We are supportive of the Trump plan and the vision to end war and need to move forward," said Abdelatty.