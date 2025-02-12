Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi will skip White House talks if U.S. President Donald Trump's agenda includes plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza, two Egyptian security sources said Wednesday.

In a call between Trump and el-Sissi on Feb. 1, the U.S. president extended an open invitation to his Egyptian counterpart to visit the White House, the Egyptian presidency previously said. No date has been set for any such visit, a U.S. official said.

The Egyptian presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Details to follow ...