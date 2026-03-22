Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday expressed deep sorrow over a helicopter crash in Qatar that killed seven people, including one Turkish and four Qatari soldiers, as well as two technicians from the Turkish defense giant, Aselsan.

"I learned with great sorrow the news that our Turkish Armed Forces personnel, our ASELSAN staff and members of the Qatari Armed Forces were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred in Qatar,” he said in a statement shared on social media.

The Turkish leader offered prayers and condolences for those who died in the tragic accident.

Erdoğan also expressed his sympathy to both nations, saying: "My condolences to our country, our nation and the people of Qatar."

Earlier Sunday, Türkiye’s Defense Ministry confirmed that one Turkish Armed Forces member and two Aselsan technicians were among seven people killed in a helicopter crash in Qatar.

Qatar's Defense Ministry later identified the Turkish victims as Maj. Sinan Taştekin from the Qatar-Türkiye Joint Forces, Süleyman Cemre Kahraman and İsmail Anas.

The Turkish ministry said that the Qatari Armed Forces helicopter was conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command on Friday evening when it crashed into the sea, due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings.

It added that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following an investigation by Qatari authorities.