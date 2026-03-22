One Turkish ​soldier and two personnel from ⁠Turkish ⁠defense firm Aselsan were ​among seven people killed ​in a military helicopter ⁠crash in Qatar Saturday, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed Sunday.

It added that a helicopter belonging to the Qatari Armed Forces, conducting training activities under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command, crashed into the sea Friday evening due to a technical malfunction, according to initial findings.

"With the launch of search and rescue operations, the wreckage of the helicopter and the bodies of our martyrs have been reached. In the accident, four Qatari Armed Forces personnel, one Turkish Armed Forces member, and two ASELSAN personnel technicians were martyred," the statement said.

It added that the exact cause of the crash will be determined following an investigation by Qatari authorities.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon all our martyrs who lost their lives in this tragic accident, patience to their families, and offer our condolences to the Turkish Armed Forces, the Qatari Armed Forces, ASELSAN, the Turkish nation, and the brotherly people of Qatar," the ministry said.

In a later statement, Qatar's Interior Ministry said that the rescue operations had been completed and a final seventh individual was confirmed dead.

"All those who were on board have been found, numbering seven, and their martyrdom has been confirmed," it said.

Qatar's Defense Ministry named the victims of the crash as Capt. Mubarak Salem Daway al-Marri, Sgt. Fahad Hadi Ghanem al-Khayarin, Cpl. Mohammed Maher Mohammed and Capt. Saeed Nasser Sameekh from the Qatari armed forces.

It also identified Maj. Sinan Tastekin from the Qatar-Türkiye Joint Forces and two Turkish civilians, Süleyman Cemre Kahraman and İsmail Anas, were killed in the crash.

The Turkish Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that military cooperation and coordination activities between Türkiye and Qatar continue uninterrupted as part of existing agreements and plans.

Türkiye mourns

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed deep sorrow on Sunday over the crash and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

"I learned with great sorrow the news that our Turkish Armed Forces personnel, our ASELSAN staff and members of the Qatari Armed Forces were martyred in the helicopter crash that occurred in Qatar,” Erdoğan said in a statement shared on social media.

The Turkish leader offered prayers and condolences for those who died in the tragic accident.

Erdoğan also expressed sympathy to both nations, saying: "My condolences to our country, our nation and the people of Qatar.”

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz also offered hıs condolences, wishing Allah's mercy upon the Turkish Armed Forces member and Aselsan technicians who lost their lives, and extending sympathies to their families, the Turkish Armed Forces, ASELSAN, and the "friendly and fraternal people of Qatar."

Yılmaz said the incident occurred during training activities carried out under the Qatar-Turkish Combined Joint Force Command.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan likewise offered condolences, expressing sorrow over the loss of the Turkish soldier, two Aselsan technicians, and Qatari Armed Forces personnel in the crash.

Fidan extended his sympathies to the families of the victims and conveyed condolences to both the Turkish nation and the people of Qatar.

They are the first recorded fatalities from both countries since the U.S. and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on Feb. 28 and the Islamic Republic launched a retaliatory air campaign against its Gulf neighbors.