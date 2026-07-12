President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed condolences on Sunday over the death of Qatar's former ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, praising his longtime ally for strengthening bilateral ties and contributing to regional stability.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my dear friend, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Father Emir of the State of Qatar," Erdoğan said in a statement on X.

The Turkish president said the former emir played a key role in elevating political, trade, military, humanitarian and cultural relations between Türkiye and Qatar to their current level during the years the two leaders worked together.

"During my tenure as prime minister, we worked closely together on the international stage. He made invaluable contributions to bringing political, trade, military, humanitarian and cultural ties between Türkiye and the State of Qatar to their current level."

"I personally witnessed his sincere efforts for the peace of the Islamic world, the stability of our region and the prosperity of the Qatari people. May Almighty Allah have mercy on Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani." Erdoğan said.

He extended condolences, on behalf of himself, his family and the Turkish nation, to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the late leader's family, the people of Qatar and the broader Islamic world.

Sheikh Hamad ruled Qatar from 1995 until his abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.