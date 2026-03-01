President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss escalating tensions involving Iran and the Gulf.

The phonecall came after Ankara publicly voiced alarm over recent U.S. and Israeli strikes and warned of the risk of wider regional conflict.

Türkiye’s Presidency of Communications said the two leaders spoke by phone about the latest situation in Iran and Gulf countries, as well as broader regional developments.

The statement did not provide further details on the timing of the call or whether specific outcomes or follow-up steps were agreed.

The conversation came amid sharply rising tensions following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory Iranian drone and missile strikes that reached several Gulf states, deepening fears of a broader confrontation across the Middle East.

Earlier Saturday, Erdoğan expressed “deep concern and sadness” over the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, while also condemning Tehran’s strikes on what he described as “brotherly Gulf nations.” Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdoğan said the U.S.-Israeli operations violated Iran’s sovereignty and endangered regional stability.

He also made clear that Türkiye rejects Iranian attacks beyond its borders, stressing that further escalation could have catastrophic consequences. Without restraint and diplomacy, he warned, the region risks being “dragged into a circle of fire.”

Erdoğan called for urgent international action to prevent further bloodshed and said Ankara would intensify diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the crisis.

He said Türkiye plans to accelerate initiatives aimed at securing a cease-fire and reviving negotiations, signaling Ankara’s intention to position itself as an active diplomatic actor as tensions mount.