Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to take "urgent action" to prevent the Iran-Israel conflict from enflaming the entire region.

Erdoğan's request came Sunday in a second phone call with the U.S. president in as many days, discussing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Tehran.

He also lauded Trump's recent statement on a likely solution to the crisis.

"President Erdoğan hailed the recent comments by U.S. President Trump concerning a resolution of the conflict between Israel and Iran ... and stressed that urgent action is needed to prevent a catastrophe that could enflame the whole region," the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

The Turkish leader also told Trump that Ankara was ready to play a facilitator role to resolve the nuclear dispute that led to the conflict between Israel and Iran, the statement added.

Earlier Sunday, President Trump claimed that Iran and Israel will have peace "soon," in a post on Truth Social media, where he also revealed "many calls and meetings" were taking place to resolve the crisis, without elaborating.