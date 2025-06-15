President Donald Trump claimed Sunday that Iran and Israel will have peace "soon," in a post on Truth Social media, where he also revealed "many calls and meetings" were taking place to resolve the crisis.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, killing scores.

In a lengthy post, Trump wrote that "Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal, just like I got India and Pakistan to make, in that case by using TRADE with the United States to bring reason, cohesion, and sanity into the talks with two excellent leaders who were able to quickly make a decision and STOP!"

"Also, during my first term, Serbia and Kosovo were going at it hot and heavy, as they have for many decades, and this long time conflict was ready to break out into WAR. I stopped it (Biden has hurt the longer term prospects with some very stupid decisions, but I will fix it, again!)," he wrote.

He also claimed to have resolved a crisis between Egypt and Ethiopia over a dam on the Nile.

"There is peace, at least for now, because of my intervention, and it will stay that way! Likewise, we will have PEACE, soon, between Israel and Iran! Many calls and meetings now taking place," Trump said, adding that "I do a lot, and never get credit for anything, but that’s OK, the PEOPLE understand. MAKE THE MIDDLE EAST GREAT AGAIN!"