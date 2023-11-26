Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan played an active role in securing the release of Thai hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, the sources in the Palestinian group and in Ankara has said.

The Palestinian resistance group on Saturday said they were completing the release of several Thai hostages from Gaza following efforts from President Erdoğan, according to a statement.

"In response to the efforts of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas has completed the release of Thai detainees inside the Gaza Strip," the statement read.

Separately sources in Ankara said, the 14 Thai nationals, held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, were released through the efforts of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), upon the instruction of President Erdoğan.

Hamas released at least 10 Thai nationals on Friday, followed by the release of another four later Saturday.

Earlier last week, President Tayyip Erdoğan said the head of MIT head İbrahim Kalın and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are working with Qatar on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Erdoğan said: "Türkiye hopes to achieve positive results on hostage exchange as soon as possible."

Several more left

The Thai nationals, freed in a second round of releases, arrived in Israel on Sunday as part of what is meant to be a four-day truce to allow daily exchanges of hostages.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said the Thais in the latest release were in good health and eager to contact their families.

"Everybody is safe, on the whole in good mental health and are able to speak normally," he posted on social media platform X.

Thailand's foreign ministry estimated 18 Thai nationals remained captive after Israel told it the number abducted had increased by two from the previous tally.

"The Thai government will continue to make every effort towards the safe release and return of those remaining Thai nationals," the ministry said in a statement.