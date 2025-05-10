The leaders of several political groups in the European Parliament called out on Saturday to Israel to immediately resume aid deliveries into the Gaza Strip.

"We call for immediate action by the Israeli authorities, in cooperation with the United Nations and humanitarian organisations, to secure unrestricted access to essential humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian population in Gaza," read the statement.

It was issued by Manfred Weber of the conservative European People's Party (EPP), Iratxe García of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Valérie Hayer of Renew Europe, Terry Reintke and Bas Eickhout of the Greens/European Free Alliance, and Martin Schirdewan of the Left.

"We call for immediate and effective international action to ease the intolerable humanitarian crisis in Gaza against the backdrop of the blockade enacted by the Israeli government that prevents humanitarian aid from reaching the civilian population living in inhumane conditions," the statement continued.

The signatories also condemned "any act of politicization or militarization of humanitarian aid."

At the same time, they called for proactive diplomatic efforts by the EU to achieve a lasting ceasefire and reaffirm the European Parliament's commitment to a two-state solution.

For more than two months, the Israeli military has barred aid supplies from entering the Gaza Strip, where the humanitarian situation has reached catastrophic proportions.

There is a lack of food, drinking water, medicine and everyday necessities, prompting international aid organizations to urgently warn of a growing famine.

Death toll hits 52,800

At least 52,810 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, the strip's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

A ministry statement said that 23 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the enclave in the last 24 hours, while 124 others were injured, bringing the number of injuries in the Israeli onslaught to 119,473.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads, with rescuers unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 2,701 people and injured 7,432 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that began in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.