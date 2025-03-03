Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s former foreign minister and a key architect of the 2015 nuclear deal, has stepped down from his role as vice president, state media reported Monday.

The Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported that Zarif's resignation letter was submitted to President Masoud Pezeshkian, but no response has been given yet.

In a post on X Monday, Zarif shared that he had endured “horrible insults, slander and threats against myself and my family," describing it as the "most bitter period" of his 40-year career.

"To avoid further pressure on the government, the head of the judiciary recommended that I resign and I accepted immediately," Zarif wrote.

Pezeshkian, who assumed office in July, appointed Zarif as vice president for strategic affairs on Aug. 1. However, Zarif stepped down less than two weeks later, only to return to the position later that month.

Zarif served as Iran’s foreign minister from 2013 to 2021 under moderate President Hassan Rouhani. He gained international recognition for his role in negotiating the 2015 nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal, however, faced a significant setback in 2018 when the U.S., under President Donald Trump, withdrew from the agreement and reimposed severe sanctions on Iran.