Scott Ritter, a U.S.-based international relations analyst who previously worked as a weapons inspector for the United Nations, called for the abolishment of the state of Israel due to its brutality against Palestinian civilians.

In a message he posted on X, Ritter said the world would be “better without Israel.”

“After watching Israeli troops drive a bulldozer into a hospital, crushing innocent civilians, patients, and medical personnel, I’ve come to the conclusion that maybe the world would be better off without Israel,” he said, adding that Jews would be welcome to live in peace as citizens of Palestine.

“But this aberration we call Israel has got to go,” he said.

At least 20,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, were killed in incessant Israeli attacks since October.

Israel's bloodiest-ever war on Gaza began with the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, killing around 1,140 people.

In response, Israel launched a relentless bombardment alongside a ground invasion, killing mostly women and children.

Israel, which declared a total siege on Gaza at the start of the war, has since allowed a limited number of aid trucks through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and, as of this week, its own Kerem Shalom crossing.

The World Food Progamme said Wednesday it had delivered food through Kerem Shalom in a first direct aid convoy from Jordan and warned of the "risk of starvation."

Fuel, water and medical supplies are also scarce, diseases are spreading, and communications have been repeatedly cut.

Gaza’s health care system also totally collapsed due to Israeli attacks, according to the Health Ministry.