Explosions were heard Tuesday in two strategic areas of southern Iran, including Kharg Island and the port city of Jask, Iranian media reported, with no immediate information on the cause, casualties or damage.

Local media reported explosions on Kharg Island, a key hub for Iran's oil exports in the Persian Gulf.

Separately, Iran's Fars News Agency reported that the sound of an explosion was heard in Jask, a port city on the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian authorities did not immediately provide details on what caused the reported blasts or whether they resulted in casualties or material damage.

Meanwhile, the chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ali Abdollahi, on Tuesday warned Tehran would attack U.S. bases in the region if Iranian oil tankers were hit.

"The U.S. aggressor army has given Iranian oil tankers an evacuation warning to hit them, so I announce that any attack on Iranian oil tankers will result in the targeting of U.S. bases in the region by the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Abdollahi said, according to state TV.