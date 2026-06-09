At least five people were killed Tuesday when a wave of Israeli strikes, in a new violation of a fragile cease-fire, hit southern Lebanon.

One person was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted his farm in the town of Adshit in the Nabatieh district, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported.

A 16-year-old boy was also killed in a drone attack in the town of Haboush.

Israeli drones also launched an attack at dawn on the al-Marj neighborhood in the town of Kfar Rumman, killing two others.

Rescue teams have recovered the body of another person and are continuing to search for those missing in airstrikes that targeted several buildings in a bustling residential area in Tyre.

Israeli drones also carried out two successive strikes within less than 10 minutes near the Husseini Club in the town of Sharqiyah, the NNA added.

Tuesday’s strikes came a day after Iran and Israel ended an exchange of strikes amid escalation over Israeli attacks on the Lebanese capital. Tehran has warned of a "crushing" response if Israeli attacks in Lebanon continue.

Residents flee Tyre

Lebanese state media confirmed that Israel struck the southern city of Tyre after the Israeli military for the first time warned the entire city to evacuate ahead of strikes.

"Enemy warplanes launched a heavy strike on Tyre," the state-run National News Agency said. An AFP correspondent in the city had earlier seen remaining residents fleeing and heavy traffic heading north.

Israel has repeatedly struck the coastal city of Tyre since the latest war erupted with Hezbollah, following the Iran-backed group's rocket fire on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader.

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since have killed more than 3,600 people, injured over 11,000 others and displaced more than 1.6 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

Until Tuesday, Tyre's Christian quarter in the Old City – a small, picturesque area where many displaced people have sought refuge – had been spared Israeli evacuation warnings and strikes targeting the rest of the city in the ongoing war.

"Urgent warning to the residents of the city of Tyre, including the Christian quarter and the camps and surrounding neighborhoods," read a message posted on X by the Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee.

"For your safety, we ask you to immediately evacuate your homes ... and move north of the Zahrani River."

The Zahrani River is around 30 kilometers (20 miles) north of Tyre. The Israeli army last month declared all areas south of the river "combat zones."

Several Palestinian refugee camps are also located near Tyre.

Last week, Israel's military alleged that Hezbollah members were operating in the Christian quarter and said it would warn people to leave if the group remained there.

An AFP correspondent had said that some people who had been sleeping in cars or tents at the edge of the quarter left for other parts of the city after that warning.

On Monday, Lebanon's Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on south Lebanon killed at least 14 people, including five in a strike near a Red Cross centre in Tyre.

Hezbollah has kept up its attacks on Israeli troops who have invaded southern Lebanon.