Flights from Israeli's Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv came to a halt Monday after an umbrella organization of trade unions Histadrut called for a general strike amid massive protests against judicial reforms.

"I have ordered an immediate halt to takeoffs at the airport," said the head of the workers' union at Ben Gurion Airport, Pinchas Idan.

Tens of thousands of travelers are expected to be affected by the changed flight schedule.

Histadrut earlier called for a "historic" labor strike to stop "the madness" of the government's controversial judicial reform.

The strike will begin if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not announce a halt to the reform plans, the union organization said.

Meanwhile, Israeli media is reporting that Netanyahu plans to comment on the controversial judicial reforms later this morning, though the timing remains unclear.

He may freeze the reforms that have triggered massive street demonstrations but this could also lead to extensive protests within his right-wing religious coalition.