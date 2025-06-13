French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Friday that France remains committed to recognizing a Palestinian state, despite rising regional tensions following Israel’s military strike on Iran.

France would "uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination by recognizing the State of Palestine," Barrot said during his speech at the civil society event, "Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security," hosted by the Paris Peace Forum.

"I say it again here: whatever the recent developments in the region, France is determined to do so."

Barrot warned that it is time to bring a political solution to the Palestinians and that they will focus on it during the upcoming UN-backed conference on the two-state solution, co-organized by France and Saudi Arabia in New York later this month.

"This political solution involves the creation of a viable Palestinian state with renewed governance, strong security guarantees for both Israelis and Palestinians," he said.

Barrot urged for "courage" and "strong mobilization" from the international community toward the "path of peace," reiterating the need for "an immediate cease-fire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the massive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza."

"The two-state solution, to which we remain firmly committed -- a condition for peace and security in the region, and a requirement under international law -- is now facing existential threats: the multiplication of unilateral measures on the ground, the acceleration of settlement expansion and the prospect of annexation, the deepening of hatred, and the collapse of the peace process," he stressed.

Barrot said "too many" civilians were paying the price of the war in Gaza "that has gone on for far too long."

"We owe them our compassion, and every minute should be dedicated to achieving a ceasefire," he said.

Barrot also urged restraint.

"We call on all sides to exercise restraint and avoid any escalation that could undermine regional stability," Barrot said on X.

President Emmanuel Macron, who on Friday defended Israel's right to protect itself, spoke by phone to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a spike in diplomatic tensions, the Elysee said.

The French presidency said the phone conversation took place but did not specify the content of the exchange with the Israeli leader.

Relations between Macron and Netanyahu have been strained in recent months over Israel's blockade of Gaza and France's plans to recognize a Palestinian state.

Israel pounded Iran in a series of air raids, striking 100 targets including nuclear and military sites, as well as killing the armed forces' chief of staff.

In the aftermath of the strikes, Macron also spoke with leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

France and Saudi Arabia have been planning to co-chair a U.N. conference on a two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians next week in New York.

Macron was expected to speak on the issue on Friday, but his speech was canceled. Instead, he will address reporters Friday evening.

Earlier Friday, Macron said Israel had the right to defend itself and ensure its security, but also called for de-escalation.

"To avoid jeopardizing the stability of the entire region, I call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to de-escalate," he said on X.

Macron spoke after convening a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council.

"All necessary steps will be taken to protect our nationals and our diplomatic and military missions in the region," Macron said.