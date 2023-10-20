Tens of thousand of people worldwide joined pro-Palestinian rallies and mass demonstrations Friday as Israel continued its inhumane bombardment of the blockaded Gaza Strip.

Mass demonstrations in solidarity with suffering Palestinians began in many Arab nations following congregational Friday prayers.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), demonstrations were held in several cities across Egypt and at the famous Tahrir Square in the capital Cairo.

The protesters raised slogans in solidarity with Gaza and against the displacement of Palestinians from the besieged city.

In Jordon, thousands of people participated in two solidarity demonstrations, one of them near the Israeli Embassy in the capital Amman.

Donning Palestinian flags, people brought out a solidarity march in the downtown area in front of the Husseini Mosque toward the Palm Square.

The demonstrators denounced the attacks and demanded the opening of borders with Palestine.

"With our soul and blood, we will sacrifice for you, O Al-Aqsa," was among the slogans raised by the demonstrators in Jordon, who also demanded that the Israeli Embassy be closed in Amman.

However, Jordanian security forces prevented people from reaching the border with Palestine.

Prayers in absentia

Hundreds of people in Jordon also held funeral "prayers in absentia" for slain Palestinians, following congregational Friday prayers.

In Tunisia, judges observed a "national day of rage" against Israeli attacks on Palestinians across all courts.

They also carried out demonstrations in judicial uniforms in front of the Palace of Justice in Tunis and the rest of the headquarters of the Courts of Appeal, according to a AA.

In Mauritania, simultaneous demonstrations were held in front of the embassies of the U.S., Germany, and France, rejecting the "Israeli aggression" on the Gaza Strip.

Protesters also gathered at Iraq's border crossing with Jordan on Friday to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and call for an end to Israel's blockade.

Hundreds of Iraqi protesters gathered at the western Trebil border crossing near Jordan in a demonstration organized by an alliance of Shiite political groups.

The coalition also called for a protest in Baghdad near the main gate of the highly fortified international zone, where the U.S. Embassy is located, to condemn its endorsement of Israel.

Iraqi Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, the most influential in the country, issued a call Thursday for Arab nations bordering Israel, notably Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, to engage in what he called peaceful demonstrations at their borders.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted "No to Israel" before praying in the presence of religious clerics.

There were also multiple rallies across Türkiye. Besides its largest metropolis Istanbul, demonstrations were held in capital Ankara and cities across eastern and southeastern Türkiye, including Erzurum, Diyarbakır and Adana, among many others.

Far East fumes

In Indonesia's capital, demonstrators marched from several mosques to the heavily guarded U.S. Embassy in Jakarta to denounce American support for Israel and demand an end to Israeli airstrikes.

Similar protests also took place in front of the U.N. mission, a few kilometers from the embassy, and in the compound of the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

Authorities estimated that about 1,000 people participated in the rallies across Jakarta following Friday prayers in the world's most populous Muslim-majority nation.

Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs reading "We are proud to support Palestine," more than 100 noisy demonstrators gathered along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy.

Some protesters burned portraits of U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

About 1,000 police were deployed around the embassy, the nearby presidential palace and the U.N. mission.

Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, and there is no Israeli embassy in the country. It has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians.

In South Korea's capital, dozens of protesters chanted slogans, waved Palestinian flags and raised anti-Israel banners.

"Free, Free Palestinians!" the protesters shouted, while holding banners that read "We stand with Gaza" and "Stop the massacre by Israel!"

"Please care about human lives. That’s all I am thinking about," said Elshafei Mohamed, an Egyptian student in Seoul. "If we want to really help, we need to supply Gaza with humanitarian aid at once."