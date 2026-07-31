The future National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) will review and address legitimate financial commitments of up to $400 million owed to suppliers, contractors and other parties as part of the implementation roadmap for U.S. President Donald Trump's Comprehensive Peace Plan for Gaza, the Board of Peace (BoP) said Friday.

According to the roadmap, the committee will assess legitimate commitments to suppliers, contractors and other parties amounting to no more than $400 million and take steps to address them.

The document said the measures would be implemented gradually over a three-year period in line with priorities set by the NCAG.

It added that any unresolved financial rights, liabilities or claims would be addressed later through a broader Palestinian national process in accordance with Palestinian law.

The roadmap also said that once the NCAG assumes responsibility for Gaza, it will ensure the continuity of civilian institutions and public services, treat civil servants in accordance with Palestinian law, conduct a comprehensive audit of Gaza's financial and administrative affairs with international support, and protect, recover and administer public assets and resources.

Earlier Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza, with Israeli forces set to withdraw in phases as the process advances.

Trump credited Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye with helping broker what he described as a "historic breakthrough," saying the agreement would be implemented gradually, with an International Stabilization Force working alongside a new Palestinian police force to assume responsibility for security in Gaza.

Briefing reporters on background Thursday evening, a US official said Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt had been "essential partners” in helping keep the Gaza ceasefire "together” and advancing the deal.

"What has been different about this approach from past approaches is, number one, we had a real strategic framework, and we worked with a very disciplined and intense implementation of it,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

"Our intention is to hold Israel to its commitments as well, and to make sure we can be a fair broker here to hopefully get this to a place where we can get out of the weight of the past into a future where Gaza could be rebuilt,” the official added.

Asked how confident the US was that Israel would comply with the terms of the agreement, including a withdrawal from Gaza, the official said: "We’re not asking Israel to do anything other than agree to the 20-point plan that they agreed to initially, and so we’re very confident they will adhere to it. If they don’t, obviously, President Trump would be very, very disappointed.”

"I think over the next couple weeks we’ll continue to refine the details of everything, and I think we can see progress in the next month or two,” the official added.

A second U.S. official, who also briefed reporters, said Israel and Hamas do not trust each other but added that "two sides will stick to their commitments in the process.”