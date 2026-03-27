Foreign ministers of the G7 on Friday called for an immediate halt to attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure amid the Iran conflict, warning of broader regional risks and potential global economic disruptions.

In a joint ​statement agreed ⁠on the second day of a G7 meeting in France – this year's host country – the ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and ⁠critical ⁠infrastructure.

"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which ⁠have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement seen ​by Reuters.

The ministers also reiterated the need ​to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation ⁠in ‌the ‌Strait of Hormuz.

The G7 ⁠members are ‌the United States, Britain, Canada, France, ​Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the ⁠European Union.