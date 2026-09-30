A gas pipeline exploded Wednesday near the Tishreen power station in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta region outside Damascus, according to Alikhbariah TV.

It said the loud blast heard in Eastern Ghouta was caused by the pipeline explosion near the power station.

The Syrian Electricity Company said the explosion caused the Deir Ali, Nasiriyah and Tishreen power plants to go out of service after gas supplies needed to operate the facilities were cut off.

It said a fire caused by the explosion was still burning, and specialized teams were working to deal with the incident.

The company warned that the shutdown of the three plants would reduce electricity generation and temporarily increase power rationing hours due to the shortage in available generating capacity.

It said additional updates on the status of the plants and electricity supply would be announced as developments unfold.