China reaffirmed its strong opposition to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, insisting the war-ravaged enclave remains an inalienable part of Palestinian territory.

"Gaza belongs to the Palestinian people. It is an inalienable part of the territory of Palestine," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun stated during a press briefing in Beijing.

Guo's comments came in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to take over Gaza and relocate 2 million Palestinians to neighboring Arab countries.

The Chinese spokesperson emphasized that China "firmly supports the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people" and affirmed that Palestinians must govern Palestine, a key principle for the post-conflict governance of Gaza. China also opposes the forced displacement of Gaza’s population.

Guo urged the international community, particularly major countries, to play a constructive role in implementing the cease-fire and facilitating humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Since Jan. 19, a cease-fire has been in place, halting Israel’s military operations that have resulted in the deaths of over 48,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023. The conflict has caused widespread devastation to Gaza’s infrastructure.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes in Gaza. Israel also faces charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice.