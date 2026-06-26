Hamas said Friday it is holding consultations with international mediators to secure understandings that would ensure the full implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, as efforts continue to preserve the truce.

Discussions are continuing between Hamas, Palestinian factions, and mediators, including Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar, to finalize approaches related to the complete execution of the agreement, the group’s spokesman Hazem Qassem told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"These discussions concern the full implementation of the cease-fire agreement, including what remains of the first phase and mechanisms for implementing the second phase,” Qassem said.

He added that a delegation from Hamas and other Palestinian factions is expected to visit Cairo in the coming days to deliver its response to the newly proposed approaches.

Qassem said Palestinian factions had previously reached understandings that were welcomed by mediators, before Board of Peace envoy Nikolay Mladenov presented what he described as "different approaches” that are currently under final review by Hamas and the factions.

He said Hamas is dealing with the ongoing political efforts with "full national responsibility” to preserve the Palestinian people’s political rights and end what he described as the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

"We hope the efforts of the mediators and Mr. Mladenov will lead to compelling the occupation to implement what was agreed upon, particularly the humanitarian provisions of the first phase, and then move to the second phase with all its complexities,” Qassem said.

He noted that second-phase issues include introducing a national committee to administer the Gaza Strip, the deployment of international forces, and discussions related to Palestinian weapons.

Qassem stressed the need to expedite the entry of the national committee into Gaza, reaffirming Hamas’ "full readiness to hand over all areas of governance, including the security sector.”

The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza is a non-political body tasked with managing daily civil service affairs and is composed of Palestinian national figures. The committee began its work in Cairo in mid-January but has yet to assume its duties inside the enclave.

Regarding the situation on the ground, Qassem accused Israel of committing major and continuous violations of the ceasefire agreement, including restrictions on humanitarian aid and continued killings.

He said more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire entered into force, adding that Israel had expanded the "yellow line” into new areas of Gaza, accompanied by displacement and home demolitions.

"These violations require, first, a clear stance from the mediators to pressure the occupation, and second, serious work to bring the national committee into Gaza so a genuine relief and reconstruction process can begin,” he said.

"We do not want the starvation policy imposed on our people to be repeated while the world remains a spectator. Nor should the killing and destruction continue while the world watches,” he said.

In September 2025, Trump announced a 20-point plan outlining a ceasefire framework that included the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza, the formation of a technocratic administration, and the deployment of an international stabilization force, along with a call for Hamas to disarm.

The first phase of the agreement included a truce and prisoner exchange between Israel and Palestinian factions, a permanent ceasefire, as well as a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the enclave. Israel, however, has continued to violate the agreement on a near-daily basis.

Under the second phase, Israel is expected to carry out further withdrawals from the territory, while an international stabilization force would assume security responsibilities, including facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza since October 2023 has killed over 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli escalation by the army and occupiers in the West Bank has killed 1,173 Palestinians, wounded 12,666, led to the arrest of about 23,000 and displaced 33,000, according to official Palestinian figures.