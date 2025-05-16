French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unacceptable and expressed hope to discuss the issue soon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is intolerable," Macron told reporters as he attended a meeting of European leaders in Albania.

"We are reaching a level that we have never seen before, in terms of the humanitarian impact, since the beginning of this," said Macron.

Macron said the priority was on getting a cease-fire, as Israel continues its genocidal attacks and refuses to restore access to humanitarian aid.

"I will have the opportunity to speak about this with Prime Minister Netanyahu and I have also raised the matter with President Trump," he said.

Trump, who ended a Middle East tour on Friday with no apparent progress toward a new cease-fire as Israel steps up its attacks on Gaza, has acknowledged Gaza's growing hunger crisis and the need for aid deliveries.