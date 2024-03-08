In the last 24 hours, the Gaza Strip has witnessed devastating violence as Israeli forces carried out a relentless assault, resulting in the deaths of at least 78 Palestinians and injuries to 104 others.

The territory's Health Ministry reported that eight families were massacred during this period.

The situation remains dire, with many individuals still trapped under rubble and inaccessible to rescuers.

Shockingly, 72% of those killed in Israel's aggression are children and women.

This brutal attack violates the International Court of Justice’s provisional ruling, yet Israel persists in its onslaught.

Since Oct. 7, the death toll in Gaza has climbed to 30,878 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 72,402 others injured, as reported by Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has been pounding the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.