At least 28,663 Palestinians have now died in Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the war-battered enclave confirmed Thursday.

A ministry statement added that 68,395 other people have also been injured in the ongoing onslaught.

"At least 87 people were killed and 104 others injured in Israeli attacks in the last 24 hours," a ministry statement said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers can’t reach them," it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that reportedly killed around 1,160 people in southern Israel.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.