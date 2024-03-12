At least 27 people have now died of malnutrition and dehydration in Israel-besieged Gaza which faces a growing risk of a famine, the enclave's Health Ministry said Tuesday.

The latest casualties were two babies who died of malnutrition in the northern part of the strip Monday, according to sources.

The two infants lost their lives at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city, Samer Labad, a pediatrician, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

"They died as the Israeli occupation refused to allow food and medical supplies into northern Gaza," he said.

The Palestinian doctor warned that more children are at risk of death from malnutrition as a result of Israel’s ongoing blockade on the enclave.

"We appeal to the Red Cross and international agencies to urgently intervene to provide food and medical supplies to the residents of northern Gaza," he added.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which caused nearly 1,160 people.

In comparison, more than 31,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 72,700 others injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.