The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza climbed to 26,257 on Sunday with at least 174 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the territory's Health Ministry said.

Another 310 others injured during the same period as the Israeli army continued its onslaught on the besieged Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli occupation committed 18 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 174 martyrs and 310 injured during the past 24 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," the statement said.

With the latest Palestinian casualties, the death toll from Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 has risen to 26,257, with 64,797 others injured, the ministry added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed 1,1400 people.

The Israeli offensive, in the meanwhile, has left 85% of Gaza's population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.