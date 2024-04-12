In Gaza, the Health Ministry reported on Friday that the death toll from the ongoing Israeli bombardments has reached at least 33,634, with an additional 89 fatalities in the last 24 hours alone.

The ministry also noted that 76,214 individuals have been wounded since the latest conflict began following Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion on Israel.

According to a statement from the ministry, "The Israeli occupation (forces) committed eight massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 89 martyrs and 120 injured during the past 24 hours.”

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the statement added.

Israel is facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. Despite the interim ruling in January, hostilities have continued unabated, and aid deliveries remain insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has intensified its attacks on Gaza since the Oct. 7 incursion, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli war on Gaza has pushed 85% of the territory's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the U.N.