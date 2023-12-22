In the grim aftermath of the Gaza conflict, health officials in the Hamas-controlled region reported a devastating toll, with over 20,000 Palestinians being killed by Israel.

This distressing figure, representing nearly 1% of the prewar population, highlights the profound human cost incurred during Israel's military offensive, intensifying calls to reevaluate the scale of the operation.

The profound impact of the conflict extends far beyond the casualty count, as 85% of Gaza's population has been displaced over the past 11 weeks, leaving wide expanses of the coastal enclave in ruins.

Gaza's Health Ministry documented 20,057 deaths.

Earlier statements indicated that roughly 70% of those killed were women or minors, with an additional 53,320 Palestinians wounded.

The latest flare-up of the Palestine-Israel conflict occurred on Oct. 7 when Hamas breached Israel's border, resulting in the deaths of around 1,200 people and the kidnapping of 240 others, prompting Israel to declare war.

Israel's response, marked by thousands of indiscriminate airstrikes, missile bombardments and a ground offensive, aims to dismantle Hamas' military capabilities.

Despite Israeli officials claiming to have eliminated approximately 7,000 Hamas members, no concrete evidence has been presented to substantiate this assertion.

Tragically, the toll on civilians persists, exemplified by the recent killing of a woman working at Al-Awda Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip.

The hospital, under siege by the Israeli army, faces severe challenges, with occupants denied access to essential resources such as water, food and medicine.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has converted Al-Awda Hospital into a "military barracks," emphasizing the dire conditions faced by its 240 occupants, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients and 120 displaced individuals.

Movement between hospital units is restricted, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.