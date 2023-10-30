The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza has reported that 304 individuals lost their lives in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 8,306 since the commencement of the conflict.

Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qudra said Monday that the number of people wounded since Oct. 7 has reached 21,048.

He said the dead include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, adding that there are about 1,950 people still missing under the rubble.

Al-Qudra urged people to head to medical centers in Gaza to donate blood of all types.

He said the Israeli bombardment has been getting closer to medical centers and hospitals, such as the Turkish Friendship hospital which specializes in treating people who have cancer.