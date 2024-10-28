Israel killed at least five Palestinians early Monday in a series of airstrikes across the war-torn Gaza Strip, taking the total death toll over 43,000, according to local media.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said an Israeli drone struck a group of people in northern Gaza's Beit Lahia area, leaving one dead and several others injured.

It also said another drone struck a group of people in eastern Gaza City's Shujaiya neighborhood, resulting in the death of three people and the injury of three others.

WAFA added that the Israeli army's artillery struck the vicinity of a clinic in the Zeitoun neighborhood, but no casualties have been reported.

In the central Gaza Strip, at least one Palestinian was killed and others injured Monday dawn as the Israeli army struck a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

A child was injured by bullets from an Israeli drone in the eastern Al-Maghazi refugee camp.

In the southernmost of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army continued to strike and shell areas in Rafah and blew up more buildings in the northwestern areas of the city as it pressed ahead with a deadly offensive there.

Homes blown up

The invading forces detonated several homes and residential blocks in Jabalia, the largest of Gaza’s eight historical refugee camps, eyewitnesses said.

Palestinian homes were also blown up by the Israeli army in the eastern areas of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza and northwestern Rafah in southern Gaza, according to witnesses in both areas.

The wave of home detonations came as the army continued a deadly onslaught in northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Palestinians inspect the damage after an overnight Israeli airstrike in Beit Lahia the northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 27, 2024. (AFP Photo)

More than 1,000 people have been killed in northern Gaza since the offensive began, according to the Palestinian Civil Defense Service.

Death toll tops 43,000

Earlier Sunday, at least 13 Palestinians were killed and several others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

"Ten Palestinians were killed and others injured in an airstrike that targeted a family home in the Beit Lahia project in northern Gaza," said a source from Gaza Civil Defense.

The source added that several people are still trapped under the rubble of the targeted home, as there are no civil defense or ambulance services available in the area.

In Gaza City, a medical source reported that a Palestinian was killed and several others were injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Salah Al-Din school, which shelters displaced persons near Palestine Stadium.

The same source added: "Two more Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a family home in Gaza City.”

In southern Gaza, Israeli naval forces also fired at the coast of Al-Qarara northwest of Khan Younis.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory’s entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.