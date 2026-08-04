Palestinians in Gaza held a mass funeral on Tuesday for 112 people, whose bodies were finally recovered from under the rubble of homes destroyed in Israel's genocidal war on the enclave.

Thousands of Palestinians took part in the funeral in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, where the bodies were draped in Palestinian flags and placed near the ruins of the destroyed homes, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The victims are set to be buried at the Baptist Cemetery in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City, after the funeral procession.

The victims were members of the al-Hasayneh and Abu Sharia families, who were killed when the Israeli army bombed their homes while they were inside on Nov. 23, 2023.

The funeral is considered one of the largest in Palestinian history due to the high number of victims.

The bodies were retrieved from the rubble by civil defense teams on Saturday.

"The victims included 40 children, 38 women and seven people with disabilities," the Civil Defense said in a statement.

"The teams were unable to find 157 bodies still missing under the rubble," Civil Defense official Mohammad Abu Dan said.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in a brutal war in Gaza since October 2023.

Despite the ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, Israel has continued its attacks across the enclave, killing 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

​​​​​​​Palestinian authorities in Gaza estimate that around 9,500 people remain under the rubble of buildings destroyed by Israel across Gaza.