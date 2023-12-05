European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday described the situation in Gaza as a "man-made humanitarian catastrophe."

Speaking at the 25th EU-NGO Forum on Human Rights in Brussels, Borrell pledged to push for the release of all hostages in the Middle East, to put an end to this "man-made humanitarian catastrophe," to look for a solution for the day after, and to stop illegal settlements and aggression in the occupied West Bank.

"One has the right to criticize the government of the state of Israel without being qualified as antisemitic. I can disagree with how a government behaves without being qualified as being anti-something," Borrell said.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the Gaza Strip on Friday after the end of a weeklong humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since Oct. 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.