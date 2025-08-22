The Israeli army killed at least 25 people across the Gaza Strip since early Friday, medics said.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that 12 civilians, including women and children, were killed and dozens wounded when Israeli artillery shelled a school sheltering hundreds of displaced families in Gaza City’s Sheikh Ridwan neighborhood.

In a separate strike on a nearby tent camp for the displaced, five members of one family – three of them children – were killed, the sources added.

The Israeli army also targeted a residential building in Shati refugee camp in western Gaza City, killing a Palestinian couple and their two daughters.

In southeastern Gaza City, Israeli aircraft struck a group of civilians in the Sabra neighborhood, killing a mother and her son, while another strike on a house in the same area killed and injured several others.

The Israeli army carried out intense bombardment near a medical center and a mosque in the Sabra neighborhood.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed and five others injured when Israeli suicide drones targeted a residential apartment in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The Israeli army also hit a water desalination plant in Asdaa, in western Khan Younis, injuring displaced civilians waiting to receive water.

Several Palestinians were injured in an Israeli strike on an abandoned house in the Khan Younis refugee camp.

Israel has killed more than 62,100 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, which is facing famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war on the enclave.