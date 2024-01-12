At least 151 people were killed, including 11 from a single household, in the latest Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian health officials said Friday.

Gaza health officials said the 11 people had been killed by a single air strike around dawn in a house in Deir Al-Balah belonging to the Fayad family, a prominent name in the city.

The latest deaths took the Palestinian death toll in the besieged territory to at least 23,708 in nearly 100 days of Israel's war.

The ministry said it had registered 60,005 wounded since war erupted on Oct. 7, while scores remain trapped under the rubble.

According to sources on both sides, Israeli strikes killed dozens in Gaza overnight Thursday-Friday.

Journalists reported strikes and artillery shelling hit areas between the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah, which is crowded with people who fled from the north.

There were black smoke billowing Friday morning above Rafah, where Palestinians gathered beside white body bags of the latest casualties.

Grimmest toll this century

"Does anyone care about us? Why is everyone silent?" asked one mourner at the hospital.

Elsewhere in Rafah, resident Fayad Abu Rjeila surveyed the wreckage of a building after an Israeli strike he said had killed civilians in their homes.

"They had nothing to do with anything. People who just wanted to live," he told AFP.

"Why did they target them?"

The charity Oxfam International said Thursday that the daily death toll in Gaza was higher than any other major conflict this century.

Oxfam's Sally Abi Khalil said it is "unimaginable" that the international community stands by as the killing unfolds.

In northern Gaza, the World Health Organization said it had reached Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, delivering desperately needed fuel and medical supplies.

"The team reported that Al-Shifa, previously Gaza's premier hospital, has (partially) re-established services," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, formerly Twitter.