Palestinian health minister on Wednesday reported that the death toll from the continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 3,300, and more than 13,000 people have been injured since Oct. 7.

"The number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip exceeds 3,300 Palestinians, while the number of injured is more than 13,000," Health Minister Mai al-Kaila said at a news conference in Ramallah, adding that these are estimated numbers due to the dire situation in the Gaza Strip as a result of continued Israeli bombardment.

She also emphasized that there is a severe shortage of medicines in Gaza, along with problems in accessing hospitals.

Water cuts and the deterioration of the sewage system have increased the risks of the spread of infectious diseases.

She strongly condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital and stated that hundreds lost their lives due to the Israeli bombardment.

"We affirm that Israel is involved in the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital massacre and will not be able to absolve itself of the hospital bombing. We demand accountability," al-Kaila said.

On Tuesday evening, Ashraf al-Qedra, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, reported that more than 500 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital.