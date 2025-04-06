As Israel’s relentless bombardment continues since Oct. 7, 2023, Gaza faces a worsening health crisis.

The Gaza Health Ministry has reported that 52 children have died due to malnutrition, and unless food supplies are restored, more fatalities are expected.

Yusuf Ebu er-Riş, Gaza’s Deputy Health Minister, issued a stark warning, revealing that essential medications are nearly exhausted, with 59% of vital drugs and 37% of medical supplies depleted.

In addition, 13,000 patients who require treatment outside Gaza are facing deteriorating conditions as border crossings remain closed.

The blockade has not only crippled Gaza’s food supply but also raised the risk of widespread malnutrition and anemia, particularly among children.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, 274 newborns have tragically been killed in Israeli airstrikes, highlighting the brutal toll on Gaza’s youngest and most vulnerable.

Hospitals, already stretched to their limits, face a dire shortage of life-saving oxygen.

The lack of medical equipment and fuel has left many emergency procedures impossible, putting health services on the brink of collapse.

Ambulances and humanitarian teams are increasingly targeted, hindering efforts to evacuate the wounded.

Additionally, damaged water lines and environmental hazards have led to a rise in waterborne diseases like diarrhea and skin infections.

Gaza’s health situation is compounded by a shortage of doctors and nurses, many of whom are working under extreme conditions, often with limited resources in bombed-out hospitals.

International law guarantees access to health care as a fundamental right, yet Palestinians remain deprived of this, with dire consequences.

In a statement marking World Health Day on April 7, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Ramallah emphasized that millions of Palestinians remain deprived of basic health care. The ongoing violence and shortages have left women, children, the elderly, and the sick at severe risk, unable to access life-saving treatment.

"Health is not a luxury. It is a right enshrined in international law, and it is time for the global community to act and end this humanitarian disaster," the statement urged, calling for an end to the siege and a halt to the violence that has torn Gaza apart.