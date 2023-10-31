Amid the unyielding storm of Israeli attacks, Gaza's hospitals find themselves in an overwhelming crisis, with the Palestinian health minister revealing an astonishing occupancy rate exceeding 150%.

The situation is dire, with Al-Shifa Medical Complex, originally designed for 700 patients, now grappling with a staggering influx of 5,000 patients.

During a meeting with Germany's special envoy for humanitarian issues, Deike Potzelm, Health Minister Mai al-Kaila painted a grim picture of the state of health care in Gaza, describing it as nothing short of a "catastrophe."

The ongoing Israeli bombardment campaign, which escalated after a cross-border attack by the Hamas resistance group on Oct. 7, has rendered many Gaza hospitals non-operational due to relentless bombing, aggression and fuel shortages.

Desperate for aid, al-Kaila implored Potzelm to take action to halt the aggression, deliver crucial medical supplies and prevent an impending humanitarian catastrophe of epic proportions.

She highlighted the grim reality that hospitals cannot be evacuated, as they are already brimming with sick and injured individuals, in addition to thousands of displaced people who have sought refuge in the hospital courtyards.

The toll of this relentless conflict is painfully evident.

A medic places the body of a baby on a shroud as it is made ready for burial at the Najjar hospital following an Israeli airstrike on a home in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Oct. 30, 2023. (AFP Photo)

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza has surged to 8,306, including a heartbreaking count of 3,457 children and 2,136 women.

Over 21,000 others have been injured, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. On the Israeli side, more than 1,500 lives have been lost.

In a grim development, Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced a transition to the "next phase of our war against Hamas," involving ground operations, further intensifying the situation.

Meanwhile, Gaza's 2.3 million residents are grappling with severe shortages of food, water, fuel and medicine, primarily due to Israel's longstanding blockade of the enclave.

The situation remains critical and calls for international attention and humanitarian intervention.