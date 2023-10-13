Germany does not support UNICEF's call for a cease-fire and the establishment of a humanitarian corridor for Gaza amid relentless Israeli bombardment, which killed 1,900 Palestinians, including 614 children.

"I'll start again very fundamentally: Israel has the right under international law to defend itself against this terrorist attack by Hamas and to protect its own population," Christian Wagner said in response to a question whether Germany supports UNICEF's calls for a cease-fire in Gaza and establishing a humanitarian corridor.

"I would also like to reiterate that the right to self-defense naturally applies particularly in moments where the attacks continue. This also includes all measures aimed at stopping these attacks," he said in a news conference in Berlin.

Also on Friday, Berlin authorities announced that they would ban the keffiyeh at schools and outlaw "free Palestine" stickers with inscriptions or a map of Israel in the colors of Palestine.

Earlier in response to Anadolu Agency (AA)'s question, UNICEF said on Friday that for children's safety, a cease-fire and humanitarian corridor are needed in Gaza amid the continuing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the latest numbers, 447 children have been killed in Gaza, UNICEF spokesperson James Elder said, citing Palestinian Health Ministry figures.

In response to a question by AA about Israel's order for the evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza within the next 24 hours, the spokesperson said that it "is simply not possible" to carry out such a movement in such a densely populated area.

The Israeli army on Friday called on all residents of northern Gaza to evacuate their homes and head to the south.

In an earlier statement, UNICEF said that it is "terrified" by the scenes in Gaza where a "large number of children are among the victims," and one million people "have no safe place to go."

"This is unacceptable and the violence must stop immediately," it urged.