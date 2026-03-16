Germany will not participate in a potential international military effort to safeguard commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Sunday, stressing Berlin does not intend to become involved in the Iran war.

"Will we soon become an active part of this conflict? No," Wadephul told public broadcaster ARD, addressing the war in Iran and the question of extending an ongoing EU mission to the Strait of Hormuz.

Wadephul said the German government has a very clear position on this, which Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have made clear. "We will not participate in this conflict."

Wadephul said that the US and Israel were saying that the aim was to destroy Iran's military capabilities, in particular its nuclear and missile programs.

"And what we now expect is to be told and kept informed, and to be involved once this has happened. And then we would very much like to take part in entering into negotiations."

Security for the Strait of Hormuz would only be achieved if there were a negotiated solution and if discussions were then held with the Iranians, he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump had held out the prospect of military assistance from many unnamed countries to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which is vital for global oil transport. Shipping there has virtually ground to a halt, driving up oil prices.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of the EU member states are set to meet in person in Brussels for the first time since the start of the Iran conflict.

With regard to a possible expansion of the EU's Aspides mission, Wadephul said that the mission, which essentially focuses on the Red Sea, had not been effective so far.

"And that is why I am very skeptical as to whether extending Aspides to the Strait of Hormuz would be able to provide greater security. We will now discuss all of this calmly together. We are participating constructively in this."

In February 2024, the European Union decided to launch Operation Aspides to protect shipping in the Red Sea. A Bundeswehr frigate also took part in this.