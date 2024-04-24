Germany has followed the footsteps of several other Western donors to resume support to the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.

The decision Wednesday comes after a review found Israel had not yet provided evidence that hundreds of United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) staff were members of Palestinian resistance groups.

Israel alleged in January that some UNRWA employees may have participated in the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion that triggered the war in the Gaza Strip.

In the weeks that followed, numerous donor states, including Germany, suspended or paused some $450 million in funding.

Many, including Sweden, Canada and Japan had since resumed funding.

Following the independent review's release on Monday, Germany – Europe's biggest economy, and a major donor to UNRWA – said it would also "continue its cooperation" with the agency again.

"Germany will coordinate closely with its closest international partners to disburse further funds," said the German foreign and development ministries in a joint statement.

Germany said it was aiming to support "UNRWA's vital and currently irreplaceable role in providing for the people in Gaza."

UNRWA and other U.N. agencies must be able to continue distributing aid in the territory, which was "more important than ever in light of the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza," the statement said.

The review, led by French diplomat Catherine Colonna, found some "neutrality-related issues" at the agency but noted "Israel has yet to provide supporting evidence" for its claim that UNRWA employs more than 400 "terrorists."

The neutrality issues highlighted included staff sharing biased political posts on social media and the use of a small number of textbooks with "problematic content" in some UNRWA schools.

Israel said the report "ignores the severity of the problem," while UNRWA itself welcomed the findings.

Berlin called for the report's recommendations to be implemented without delay.

However, the United States has yet to restore funding to the agency with the White House saying Tuesday it would "have to see real progress" before doing so.

Another U.N. probe is also looking into Israel's allegations.