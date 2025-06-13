The world is on edge after Israel unleashed a sweeping, high-intensity air assault on Iran early Friday, striking nuclear facilities, missile factories, and killing six nuclear scientists along with two top military commanders.
The strikes, described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “decisive moment in Israel’s history,” targeted Iran’s main uranium enrichment site and aimed at halting its nuclear weaponization efforts.
According to Israeli Army Radio, 200 Israeli jets dropped 330 munitions in a coordinated blitz meant to dismantle Tehran’s long-range missile capabilities and critical infrastructure.
Netanyahu warned the campaign would stretch over days, explicitly targeting Iranian nuclear scientists.
Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency and shut down its airspace, bracing for Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes.
Iranian state media and eyewitnesses reported massive explosions across multiple sites, including the country’s primary nuclear facility.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attack as a “crime” by the “Zionist regime,” vowing severe punishment and warning Israel of a “bitter, painful fate.”
In response, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israeli territory, with ongoing interception efforts.
The rapid escalation recalls the scale of conflict not seen since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.
Global leaders sound alarm, urge restraint
The strikes drew swift international reactions, underscoring the region’s fragile stability:
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the U.S. was not involved and warned Iran not to target American interests or personnel.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for urgent de-escalation, stating, “Escalation serves no one in the region. Stability in the Middle East must be the priority.” British Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed the call for restraint, warning that further conflict threatens global security.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong expressed alarm, urging dialogue over military action to prevent worsening an already volatile situation.
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon described the strikes as “unwelcome” and stressed the risk of miscalculation.
Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya condemned the attack amid ongoing diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Iran, calling it “deeply regrettable.”
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged maximum restraint from both sides to avoid a deeper, destabilizing conflict during sensitive nuclear negotiations.
Oman, mediator in Iran-U.S. talks, denounced the strikes as “dangerous, reckless,” violating international law, and called on the global community to act decisively to halt escalation.
Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the attack, warning it could ignite broader regional conflict and urging all parties to exercise restraint.
Saudi Arabia denounced Israel’s “blatant aggression,” decrying violations of Iran’s sovereignty and international norms.