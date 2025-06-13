The world is on edge after Israel unleashed a sweeping, high-intensity air assault on Iran early Friday, striking nuclear facilities, missile factories, and killing six nuclear scientists along with two top military commanders.

The strikes, described by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a “decisive moment in Israel’s history,” targeted Iran’s main uranium enrichment site and aimed at halting its nuclear weaponization efforts.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 200 Israeli jets dropped 330 munitions in a coordinated blitz meant to dismantle Tehran’s long-range missile capabilities and critical infrastructure.

Netanyahu warned the campaign would stretch over days, explicitly targeting Iranian nuclear scientists.

Israel declared a nationwide state of emergency and shut down its airspace, bracing for Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

Iranian state media and eyewitnesses reported massive explosions across multiple sites, including the country’s primary nuclear facility.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned the attack as a “crime” by the “Zionist regime,” vowing severe punishment and warning Israel of a “bitter, painful fate.”

In response, Iran launched over 100 drones toward Israeli territory, with ongoing interception efforts.

The rapid escalation recalls the scale of conflict not seen since the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.

Global leaders sound alarm, urge restraint

The strikes drew swift international reactions, underscoring the region’s fragile stability: