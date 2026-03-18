Nearly 4.9 million children died before reaching their fifth birthday in 2024, a U.N. report revealed, warning that progress in reducing child mortality was already stalling even before last year’s global aid budget cuts.

Most of the ​deaths were preventable with better access to health care ​and low-cost ⁠interventions for challenges like complications from pre-term birth or diseases like malaria, said UNICEF, the World Bank, the World Health Organization and the U.N. population division, which produced the report.

Preventable child deaths have more than halved since 2000, the agencies said, but progress has slowed since 2015.

In 2022, the figure was also 4.9 million, then a record-low; in 2023, it was 4.8 million. While the 2024 number appears to show a rise, the agencies said the data was calculated differently in the two different years and could ⁠not ⁠be directly compared.

"However ... we do see a global slowdown in mortality reduction,” a WHO spokesperson added, warning that conflict, economic instability, climate change and weak health systems were all contributing to stalling progress. Aid cuts would add to the challenge, she said.

"Together, these pressures risk undermining past achievements and could lead to stagnation – or even reversal – in hard-won child survival gains if not addressed,” she said.

The figures ⁠released Wednesday cover 2024, before the United States, followed by other big donors like the United Kingdom and Germany, began cutting their international aid budgets.

Overall, global development assistance for health ​fell by just under 27% in 2025 compared to 2024, according to a report ​by the Gates Foundation at the end of 2025.

The foundation warned then that progress on child mortality was going into reverse ⁠as a result ‌of the ‌cuts, based on its estimates.

"No child should die ⁠from diseases that we know how to prevent. ‌But we see worrying signs that progress in child survival is slowing – and at a ​time where we’re seeing further global ⁠budget cuts,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. The ⁠agencies said the cuts could also make it harder to track progress due ⁠to weakened data ​collection.

The report is based on U.N. data, as well as estimates from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.