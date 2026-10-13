The Palestinian Ambassador to the U.K. Husam Zomlot has said that pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Britain have continued for three years and that the movement is growing in size, visibility and influence.

Zomlot described the British government's announced sanctions targeting activities linked to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories as a significant step, while calling for international solidarity to continue.

Speaking in London over the weekend, Zomlot said tens of thousands of people in Britain had continued to take to the streets in support of Palestine, adding that the movement had become louder, stronger and more effective.

Referring to the British government's announced measures targeting settlement-related economic activity, Zomlot welcomed the move as an important development in the right direction.

He stressed the significance of measures addressing settlement goods, services and activities supporting the expansion of settlements, arguing that governments would ultimately have to respond to public demands.

'Center of the anti-apartheid movement’

Drawing a comparison between international solidarity with Palestine and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa, Zomlot said London had been a major center of the global movement against apartheid.

He argued that London was once again playing an important role in an international movement, this time focused on justice and freedom for Palestine, ending the genocide in Gaza and opposing the occupation.

Zomlot said the growing global movement for Palestinian rights was a source of hope, pointing to London's historical role in the anti-apartheid campaign as a precedent for international solidarity.

Int'l solidarity offers hope

Zomlot stressed that support for Palestine extended beyond the United Kingdom, with people around the world continuing to speak out and demand action.

He said sustained public pressure could influence government policies and emphasized the importance of people continuing to make their voices heard.

Zomlot said the growing international movement for justice and freedom for Palestine gave him hope, underlining the importance of maintaining solidarity and public engagement.