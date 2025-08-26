Saudi Arabia denounced on Tuesday Israel's ongoing incursions into Syria, calling them a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Kingdom “expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli violations, its incursion into Syrian territory, and its interference in its internal affairs.”

The ministry stressed that Israel’s repeated assaults on Syrian soil constitute a “clear violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, international law, and the disengagement agreement concluded between Syria and Israel in 1974.”

Saudi Arabia reiterated its firm support for Syria’s sovereignty and categorical rejection of “any separatist calls to divide Syria.” The ministry also called on the international community to “support Syria in achieving security and stability” and to “stand seriously and firmly in the face of the continuing Israeli violations in the country.”

Doha urges action against Israel’s repeated assaults on Syrian land

For its part, Qatar strongly condemned Israel’s latest incursion into Syrian territory, describing it as a blatant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, a flagrant breach of international law, and a challenge to the international will supporting Syria’s reconstruction, development and peace.

The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged the international community to take “decisive measures” against Israel, compelling it to halt its repeated aggressions on Syrian land and its “irresponsible actions that pose a serious threat to regional and international security.” Doha reaffirmed its “full support for Syria’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, as well as for the aspirations of its brotherly people for security and stability.”

Israeli attacks increase after Assad's fall

The condemnations came in the wake of Israel’s expansion of its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime in late 2024. Israeli forces seized the demilitarized buffer zone, a move widely seen as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli troops raided the Quneitra countryside, located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights, killing one person and arresting another, according to local reports.