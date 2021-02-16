A top member of the Asaib Ahl Al-Haq Shia faction has been shot dead in Baghdad by a group of gunmen, an Iraqi police officer said on Tuesday.
"Unidentified gunmen assassinated a leading member of Asa'ib Ahl Al-Haq, Muhammad Rahim Al-Shammari in Al-Shuala northwestern of Baghdad," according to a Baghdad police captain, who refused to be named due to media restrictions.
The policeman said gunmen shot Al-Shammari with silencers on their weapons.
There was no comment from the group.
Asaib Ahl Al-Haq is a powerful Shiite faction led by Qais Khazali, who is close to Iran and has a connection with the Popular Mobilization Forces – an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.