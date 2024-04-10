A hacker group offered to sell data with confidential information allegedly stolen from Israel's Defense Ministry computers.

Security sources confirmed to Israel Hayom daily on Tuesday that there had been indeed a breach into the ministry's computers.

The hacker group that made the claims on Telegram asserted that it had successfully accessed data from the Israeli Defense Ministry's computer systems, the daily added.

Among the documents allegedly belonging to the ministry were "communications and orders," which the hackers offered for sale for 50 bitcoins (about $3.45 million).

Moreover, the Israeli daily reported that the hackers had obtained extensive data but would only consider selling it if Israel agreed to release 500 Palestinian prisoners.

Security sources confirmed to Israel Hayom daily that the breach of the ministry's systems had occurred, but they did not specify whether the stolen data was sensitive.