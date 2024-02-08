Hamas accused the U.S. of escalating regional tensions as the Palestinian resistance movement condemned the killing of Iraqi Islamic Resistance leaders in a US drone strike on Baghdad.

"The attack is a violation of Iraq's sovereignty and security, serving the agenda of Israeli occupation and its expansionist projects," Hamas said in a statement.

The movement held "the U.S. responsible for escalating tensions in the region by providing support for the genocidal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," the statement added.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said Wednesday that it conducted an airstrike in Iraq, killing a senior leader of the Kataib Hezbollah resistance group.

"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on U.S. service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on U.S. forces in the region," CENTCOM said on X.

The attack killed two leaders of the Iraqi resistance: Arkan al-Alaywi and Abu Bakr al-Saadi, according to local media.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of militants that includes the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, have been carrying out drone and missile attacks on U.S. forces in the region for months amid Israel's brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Last month, a drone attack killed three American troops at Tower 22, a remote military installation in Jordan near the Syrian and Iraqi borders. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq subsequently claimed responsibility.