Hamas said Wednesday it would release 10 hostages as part of ongoing cease-fire negotiations in Gaza, following four days of indirect talks brokered by Qatar and renewed international pressure to end Israel’s months-long military campaign in the besieged Palestinian territory.

The group’s announcement came as the United States expressed optimism that a 60-day truce could be finalized by the end of the week. U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said the deal would include the release of 10 living hostages abducted during Oct. 7, 2023, incursion in southern Israel, which triggered the current war.

Of the 251 people taken hostage during the incursion, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 confirmed dead by the Israeli military.

In its statement, Hamas said it had shown "the required flexibility" in agreeing to release 10 captives but stressed that key issues remain unresolved — particularly Israel’s refusal to allow full humanitarian aid access, its ongoing military presence in Gaza, and the lack of international guarantees for a lasting peace.

“Despite the difficulty of negotiations over these issues until now due to the intransigence of the occupation, we continue to work seriously and with a positive spirit with the mediators to overcome the hurdles and end the suffering of our people,” the group said.

The announcement followed a shift in tone from Israeli officials, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu telling FOX Business he believed a deal was near. “I think we’re getting closer to a deal,” he said. “There’s a good chance that we’ll have it.”

Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir said military operations had set the conditions for a potential agreement to bring the hostages home. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called a temporary deal “achievable,” and President Isaac Herzog described the moment as “a historic opportunity.”

“We are in an era of tectonic shifts,” Herzog said. “We must not miss this moment.”

Still, Netanyahu has remained adamant about continuing Israel’s attacks to “eliminate” Hamas, even as domestic and international pressure grows amid rising Israeli military casualties in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli army confirmed another soldier was killed in combat.

Hamas, which has repeatedly stated “Gaza will not surrender,” continues to demand a complete Israeli withdrawal and an end to the war. A Palestinian source involved in the Doha negotiations said the Israeli delegation had taken a passive role, “mostly listening rather than negotiating,” reflecting what they described as Netanyahu’s policy of obstruction.

Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment of Gaza shows no signs of slowing. The enclave’s civil defense agency said 26 Palestinians were killed Wednesday in Israeli airstrikes, including at least six children. One strike on the Al-Shati refugee camp was described as “a horrific massacre.”

“The explosion was massive, like an earthquake,” said Zuhair Judeh, 40, who witnessed the attack. “The bodies and remains of the martyrs were scattered.”

Israel’s genocidal attacks on Gaza have killed at least 57,680 Palestinians, mostly civilians.